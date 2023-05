Boomtown Peppa (Trap 6) - 21.01 Nottingham

The penultimate race on Nottingham's card comes up at 21.01 and with her recent exploits reading well in the context of this BOOMTOWN PEPPA (Trap 6) may well be up to doubling her career tally. A solid second from an unpromising position on her penultimate start, there's a good chance Jill Llewellin's charge can be handy around the opening couple of bends and she can assume control from the three-quarter point and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

One Day Ray (Trap 5) - 21.16 Nottingham

ONE DAY RAY (Trap 5, 21.16) arrives on a losing run of seven but his consistency has essentially been hard to knock, third in this class of A2 two starts back prior to a luckless run over the 480m trip last time. With solid form including in top-grade company, he needs to escape early scrimmaging out of the boxes but if doing so can prove too strong for this evening's rivals.

Knockduff Eske (Trap 6) - 21.28 Romford

Romford play host to their usual open-race fare this evening and arriving in red-hot form KNOCKDUFF ESKE (Trap 6, 21.28) looks to hold sound claims once more. Twice dipping under the 24-second barrier in recent weeks, the Yarmouth raider holds sound claims of leading from the striped jacket and he can complete a quick-fire hat-trick.