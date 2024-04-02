Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: On the Ball

Valley - 17:37 - Back Pandy Jenson (Trap 5)

We head to the Valley at 17.37 and following an encouraging effort over 4 bends last time PANDY JENSON (Trap 5) looks to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways. 2-5 in this grade of D4, the balance of his form reads well in the context of this race and the son of Farle Rumble can pass this test.

Central Park - 19:27 - Back Mind The Ball (Trap 4)

Over at Central Park, MIND THE BALL (Trap 4, 19.27) has made a bright start to his career at the Kent track, supplementing his A1 victory with another strong-running display to score at open-class level in March. Not seen to best effect on his latest competitive start a subsequent sprint trial ought to have blown the cobwebs away and with sound claims on expected final time, the son of Magical Bale is fancied to come out on top.

Swindon - 21:51 - Back Ballymac Vega (Trap 3)

We switch over to Swindon for our final selection this evening with BALLYMAC VEGA (Trap 3, 21.51) looking to hold sound claims of regaining the winning thread. A Good second following a class drop on his most recent start, that effort was deserving of being marked up having been crowded at the start and with a 66% strike rate when operating in this grade of A5, with a clear run she can pass this test.