Having missed a chunk of the spring through seasonal rest, OH COSMOPOLITAN (Trap 5, 18:43 Romford) has quickly got the bit back between her teeth in recent starts, signalling that she's not far off her best when making all over C&D three weeks ago, dipping under the 24-second barrier in the process. Holding sound claims of leading up this field with a repeat of her latest 3.66 sectional, we're hopeful she can blaze the trail early and enhance her already impressive tally at the Essex venue.

Having quickly made an impact in the North East, SANDYHILL JESS (Trap 1, 19:51 Sunderland) looks to hold sound claims again. Having bolted up on her penultimate start, she ran well once more when reeled in at the death five days ago. Possessing good early pace, she remains open to further progress given her low-mileage profile and could prove tough to contain this evening with another swift exit from the boxes.

Returning to home soil, OJAY ROCKET (Trap 1, 21:28 Romford) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top in this contest over the standard 400-metre trip. Boasting a 50% strike rate operating in the red jacket, his make-up as the sole rails runner looks particularly advantageous in this line up and a good break can see this steadily progressive sort come out on top again.