NOT SO SILENT (Trap 5) can score again in the 19:12 contest. He bounced back to winning ways with a vengeance last week, not seeing another dog as he stormed out of the traps. His A2-win in July came on the back of a similar victory down in grade and lightning could be set to strike twice.

CROHANE HONEY (Trap 5) can get back on the up in the 20:48 event. Her winning run came to an end a fortnight ago but some early scrimmaging didn't help her cause and she's clearly better than that. This looks a weaker race and she can make her presence felt.

PENNYS TORAN (Trap 3) is back in good form and looks the way to go in the 21:07 stayers' race. He got the job done nicely on Tuesday and a repeat should see him home and hosed again.