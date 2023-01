One Day Ray (Trap 6) - 19:41 Nottingham

One Day Ray (T6) is fancied to continue the good work in this A2. A winner in this grade last week despite late crowding, the assessor keeps One Day Ray in the same class this evening and this strong stayer can cash in.

Tipperary (Trap 4) - 19:58 Nottingham

Tipperary (T4) stays this 500m trip well but displayed enough pace to land an admittedly modest sprint at the start of this month. A couple of solid if unspectacular runs over four bends have followed but this looks a weak race, even by A6 standards, so Tipperary looks the answer.

Teds Noodle (Trap 5) - 20:46 Nottingham

Teds Noodle (T5) scores very highly when it comes to consistency, rarely deviating from A3 class and in the first three on his last five starts, winning twice. There's pace on his outside in Cotton Fields, but he didn't show much spark on return to action and Teds Noodle looks a very solid proposition.