Skywalker Forte (Trap2) - 19.58 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Maiden Stayers features at 19.58 and Ted Soppitt's SKYWALKER FORTE (Trap 2) is fancied to belatedly get off the mark over six bends. A pacey individual over the four-bend trip, he went very close to breaking his duck over C&D in mid-July and, fit from exploits over bends of late (albeit luckless ones) he's fancied to turn handy on the rails and assert from the three-quarter point to get off the mark.

Nolas Moment (Trap 4) - 20.46 Sheffield

The second division of the Stayers comes up at 20.46 and in our book a chance for Doncaster raider NOLAS MOMENT (Trap 4, 20.46) to dispel a luckless run last time and confirm the promise of his previous C&D second two weeks back. Progressive on home soil the son of Ballymac Best likely has more to come over staying trips and with claims of turning handy at the very least, he can turn the screw off the second bend and maintain the gallop to come home in front.

Alnwick Delano (Trap4) - 21.11 Newcastle

We head over to Newcastle for our final selection at 21.11 and consistent youngster ALNWICK DELANO (Trap 4) is fancied to deservedly resume winning ways. Boasting a record of two from nine so far, he's found only one too good on each of his last four starts, beaten only by one who took a sizeable step forward on the clock five days ago. His chance can often depend on luck-in-running given his style but if getting the gaps, Angela Harrison's charge is fancied to pass this test.