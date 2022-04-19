Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: No Speed Limit at Sheffield

Sophies Ace (Trap 6) - 15.48 Hove

SOPHIES ACE (Trap 6, 15.48 is now firmly into the veteran stage but she has largely plied her trade at a higher level, twice knocking on the door in A5 company last month. A strong runner at the trip, she holds sound claims on expected final time eased a peg on the graded ladder and with a clear run, is fancied to be coming home stronger than any and deservedly resume winning ways.

No Speed Limit (Trap 2) - 19.58 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Maiden features at 19.58 and in our book NO SPEED LIMIT (Trap 2) is fancied to confirm the promise of a solid effort in A2 company and come out on top. Barrie Draper's charge only recently turned two and his latest effort was his best yet on the clock. Boasting good early pace, he lines up in a maiden open lacking depth and with sound claims of leading on the inside, he can quickly get handy on the rails and come out on top.

Eskes Supreme (Trap 6) - 21.01 Sheffield

Our second selection at Sheffield comes in A5 grade at 21.01 and whilst recent exploits have been mixed, we're hopeful ESKES SUPREME (Trap 6) can put it all together and regain the winning thread. Inconsistency at the boxes have proved his Achilles' Heel in the main but his last appearance in A5 resulted in success and with claims of getting handy around the opening bends, he can have the pace-setters in his sights from halfway and come out on top.