Sheffield - 18:19 - Back Nolas Hope (Trap 4)

Despite arriving winless following 10 career outings, Nolas Hope (T4) gets our vote to buck that trend in the opening race. She has held excuses on a number of occasions during that time, and the demands of handicaps were unlikely to play to her strengths last time. Not devoid of early pace, she should be prominent from the get-go along with Thornfield Sasa (T2), and there's the possibility that she has a little more to offer at this sort of level.

Perry Barr - 19:34 - Back Savana Heross (Trap 1)

Having highlighted his wellbeing with a facile success over the marathon 934-metre trip, Savana Heross (T1) looks to hold excellent claims in the Arena Racing Company Super Stayers. A classy, versatile campaigner, his latest visit to this venue resulted in another impressive C&D success and he can hold his position on the rails early and power home from halfway to add to his tally.

Perry Barr - 21:11 - Back No Rush (Trap 6)

The PGR Oaks Final is the feature race at Perry Barr and, from what rates an excellent make up operating as the sole wide seed, No Rush (T6) looks to hold excellent claims of making it three wins from her last four starts. Carol Weatherall's charge showed a fine burst of early speed when landing her semi-final seven days ago, posting her best effort on the clock yet. With an excellent mix of speed and stamina, the daughter of King Elvis is expected to be front rank from lid rise and can capitalise on possible scrimmaging inside to land outright honours.