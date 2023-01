DE JOKER (Trap 3) - 19:16 Nottingham

DE JOKER (Trap 3) looks the class act in the 19:16 stayers' event. He holds outstanding claims on his best times over 500m at Nottingham and he shapes as though this longer trip will suit.

BELLMORE CRICKET (Trap 6) - 20:06 Nottingham

BELLMORE CRICKET (Trap 6) can score again in the stripes in the 20:06 contest. He's building up a very good strike rate at Nottingham and showed all his early dash again when winning a Perry Barr open nine days ago. If trapping smartly he'll be hard to catch.

DUBH GASTA (Trap 3) - 20:52 Nottingham

DUBH GASTA (Trap 3) looks the way to go in the feature sprint at 20:52. He's not seen the track much since arriving from Ireland, but has made his mark with victories in opens at Sheffield and Nottingham and he didn't get a clear run behind Shockwave Amber and Wilelm Wizz when well fancied last week. With better luck he can reverse that form tonight.