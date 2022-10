Mucky Revival (Trap 2) - 18:19 Sheffield

It hasn't really clicked for Mucky Revival (T2) since his transfer from Central Park, recording just the one win in a six-bend handicap back in May. She's endured a trio of luckless passages upon her return to the track but the fact she wasn't beaten far in this lowly A7 company at Sheffield last time confirms she has it in her to strike at this level.

Amazing Guy (Trap 1) - 19:09 Sheffield

Having graded on at A3 level, Amazing Guy (T1) clearly possesses more than his share of ability and he needed just three races to get off the mark. Left in that grade, he was reeled in close home 12 days ago but he evidently did very little wrong and, with the scope to rate higher, he looks a massive player.

No Escape (Trap 6) - 19:26 Sheffield

There isn't a lot of early pace forecast in this A4 affair, so there has to be a good chance that No Escape (T6) will turn handy out wide. The selection boasts a nice blend of pace and stamina for the 500m trip, as showcased when a gritty winner in A5 class on her penultimate start. She could manage only fourth a week ago but that appeals as being a deeper A4 contest than this one, so No Escape's claims appear to be bright.