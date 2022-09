Bogcross Alana (Trap 2) - 14.36 Sheffield

BOGCROSS ALANA's (Trap 2, 14.36) recent form figures don't instill confidence at first glance but delve a little deeper and her performances don't look all that bad, not least given she's often encountered trouble-in-running in a handful of starts on these shores to date. With room for improvement at a low level still intact given she only recently turned two years of age, her exploits on the clock overall read well in the context of this race and with one of her better breaks, she can turn handy and announce her presence on proceedings to get her Sheffield career firmly up and running.

No Escape (Trap 6) - 15.26 Sheffield

We remain at Sheffield for our second selection at 15.26, a handicap over the standard 500m trip and NO ESCAPE (Trap 6) looks the one to beat. A strong-running sort, his style of racing should be well suited by this discipline and, it would be disappointing were Steve Naylor's charge not able to capitalise.

Killure Landy (Trap 5) - 16.43 Sheffield

We remain at Sheffield for our final smartplay selection at 16.43 with KILLURE LANDY (Trap 5) fancied to turn handy at the very least out wide and come out on top. Beaten in each of his last three A5's Nigel Saunder's charge will appreciate the grader's leniency this afternoon having won comfortably when last seen in this class of A6 and all looks set fair for a big run.