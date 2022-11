BALLYDORGAN TRIO (Trap 5) can open his Towcester account in the 15:48 contest. A multiple winner at Yarmouth, he's not much luck on the back of some pleasing trials at this track, again finding trouble after his customary slow start when well backed on Monday. There's races in him for sure granted better fortune.

SALACRES SASHA (Trap 4) can strike again in the 16:08 sprint. She's keeping busy, winning twice in this grade in the summer and again in D3-company last month, and was flying at the finish when third to a subsequent winner three weeks ago. This looks a weaker race.

CATFISH (Trap 1) can make a winning return in the 18:02 race. She notched up an impressive hat-trick in the course of nine days in August and had been shaping up well before missing most of last month. A spin around here on Monday will have blown away the cobwebs and she looks poised for a big run.