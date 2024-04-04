Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: No Complaining at Perry Barr

Perry Barr - 17.07 - Back No Complaining (Trap 6)

A multiple winner at Swindon, including at open-class level NO COMPLAINING (Trap 6, 17.07) has made a bright start to his career at Perry Barr, twice finding only one too good before not being seen to best effect latest. Not the sharpest at the boxes, he makes up for that with a good burst of early pace and, holding a class-edge over most here, he's fancied to come out on top with a clear run.

Hove - 18.08 - Back Punk Rock Zelda (Trap 4)

The second race on Hove's card comes up at 18.08 and with a couple of comeback spins under her belt PUNK ROCK ZELDA (Trap 4) could well be ready to strike. Encouragingly doing good late work on the back of early crowding, she's proven at a higher level than this grade and she can prove a cut above these rivals.

Newcastle - 21.21 - Highview Andrew (Trap 2)

HIGHVIEW ANDREW (Trap 2, 21.21) remains very low mileage as a July 22' whelp, running out a facile winner on debut at Newcastle and highlighting the rise in class is well within his grasp when runner-up on each of his last 2 starts late last month. A stamina laden sort on that evidence, there's highly likely more to come from the son of Ballymac Bolger and with a clear run, he can pass this test.