Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: No bluffing at Harlow

POKER KING (Trap 6) - 19:44 Harlow

POKER KING (Trap 6) holds all the aces in the stripes in the 19:44 sprint. He's not looked back since he was dropped in trip, winning very impressively at Henlow and Harlow last month. He readily saw off previous winners Leclair Noire and Roseville Lola, re-opposing tonight, in their heat last week, and should have far too many guns for those bitches again.

MARCH ON HENRY (Trap 4) - 20:03 Harlow

MARCH ON HENRY (Trap 4) is hard to look beyond in the 20:03 contest. He's been in the form of his life and is defending an unbeaten record at Harlow having stormed to victory from an established local for his third win at the track a fortnight ago. Further glory awaits.

CHILLI THE KID (Trap 5) - 21:02 Harlow

CHILLI THE KID (Trap 5) should be too hot to handle in the 21:02 race. A three-time winner in Ireland in the summer, he hasn't been getting much luck at Central Park, but his early pace will be an asset around here and with a fast start he can go well.

