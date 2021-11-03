Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: No bluffing at Harlow

Harlow 3rd Nov (OR 415m)Show Hide
Wednesday 3 November, 9.02pm
Timeform highlight the best bets at Harlow on Wednesday.
"Further glory awaits..."
Timeform on March On Henry
POKER KING (Trap 6) - 19:44 Harlow
POKER KING (Trap 6) holds all the aces in the stripes in the 19:44 sprint. He's not looked back since he was dropped in trip, winning very impressively at Henlow and Harlow last month. He readily saw off previous winners Leclair Noire and Roseville Lola, re-opposing tonight, in their heat last week, and should have far too many guns for those bitches again.
MARCH ON HENRY (Trap 4) - 20:03 Harlow
MARCH ON HENRY (Trap 4) is hard to look beyond in the 20:03 contest. He's been in the form of his life and is defending an unbeaten record at Harlow having stormed to victory from an established local for his third win at the track a fortnight ago. Further glory awaits.
CHILLI THE KID (Trap 5) - 21:02 Harlow
CHILLI THE KID (Trap 5) should be too hot to handle in the 21:02 race. A three-time winner in Ireland in the summer, he hasn't been getting much luck at Central Park, but his early pace will be an asset around here and with a fast start he can go well.
