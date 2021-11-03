To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: No bluffing at Harlow

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Harlow on Wednesday.

"Further glory awaits..."

Timeform on March On Henry

POKER KING (Trap 6) - 19:44 Harlow

POKER KING (Trap 6) holds all the aces in the stripes in the 19:44 sprint. He's not looked back since he was dropped in trip, winning very impressively at Henlow and Harlow last month. He readily saw off previous winners Leclair Noire and Roseville Lola, re-opposing tonight, in their heat last week, and should have far too many guns for those bitches again.

MARCH ON HENRY (Trap 4) - 20:03 Harlow

MARCH ON HENRY (Trap 4) is hard to look beyond in the 20:03 contest. He's been in the form of his life and is defending an unbeaten record at Harlow having stormed to victory from an established local for his third win at the track a fortnight ago. Further glory awaits.

CHILLI THE KID (Trap 5) - 21:02 Harlow

CHILLI THE KID (Trap 5) should be too hot to handle in the 21:02 race. A three-time winner in Ireland in the summer, he hasn't been getting much luck at Central Park, but his early pace will be an asset around here and with a fast start he can go well.

Harlow 3rd Nov (OR 415m)

Wednesday 3 November, 9.02pm

1. Bogger Jasper
2. Yorvick Panda
3. Music Kit
4. Crickleowl Stan
5. Chilli The Kid
6. Ballybrack Blink
