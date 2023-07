Bombay The Joker (Trap 4) - 14.12 Towcester

We kick off with the Towcester Racecourse Maiden at 14.12 and following an eye-catching sprint trial last week BOMBAY THE JOKER (Trap 4) is fancied to build on that and open his account. Lightly raced for a January 21' whelp, this track may well suit better than the tight contours of Romford and with a clear run, the son of Ballymac Bolger can show his true potential.

Newinn Ranger (Trap 5) - 15.11 Towcester

NEWINN RANGER (Trap 5, 15.11) has found some indifferent trapping catching him out of late but he deserves having his latest effort over C&D marking up, finishing very well for second from an unpromising position. An excellent effort on the clock, operating as the sole middle seed against four railers is another plus and Mark Wallis' charge should prove tough to beat.

Droopys Clue (Trap 1) - 16.08 Towcester

The feature Juvenile Classic on the card comes up at 16.08 and having not been seen to best effect in last week's semi-final DROOPYS CLUE (Trap 1) shades the vote to get it right at the boxes and come out on top. A highly progressive sort, he boasts early speed and stamina and in what could develop into a match with New Destiny (Trap 4), Seamus Cahill's charge is fancied to hold his position to the opening corner and come out on top.