Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Never Say No can win again

Hove - 18.27 - Back Swift Ukraine (Trap 6)

SWIFT UKRAINE's (Trap 6, 18.27) losing run tempers enthusiasm a little but his consistency in recent months has been hard to knock. Not disgraced whilst possibly not ideally suited to the track at Romford latest, this return to home soil rates a definite plus and with a vacant trap inside, this looks a good opportunity for the son of Droopys Sydney to regain the winning thread.

Hove - 20.14 - Never Say No (Trap 4)

The Coral Springtime 515 is another good quality open race at 20.14 and NEVER SAY NO (Trap 4) looks a big player. Seamus Cahill's charge usually operates from the inside but coped well to the switch to a middle draw when running out a good winner over 500m last time. That was yet another excellent effort on the clock and the son of Droopys Sydney can deal with the draw again and enhance his impressive strike rate.

Hove - 21.08 - Clona Uriel (Trap 1)

CLONA URIEL (Trap 1, 21.08) proved a good advert for her trainer when making her first competitive start for five months a winning one last week, breaking decidedly swiftly and maintaining the gallop to land an A1 contest in a quick time. Remaining very low-mileage for an April 21' whelp, his draw on the inside rates a big plus if he can trap clever again and this classy operator can prove tough to contain if getting loose on the front end.