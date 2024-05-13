Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Neptune Derby can score at Sunderland

Redbrick Luna (Trap 6) - 15.38 Doncaster

REDBRICK LUNA (Trap 6) lines up in Doncaster's 15.38 totally unexposed as a January 23' whelp and confirmed herself a sharp youngster when making a winning C&D debut seven days ago, breaking swiftly and always having matters in hand for a make- all victory. Open to any amount of improvement, she's very much one to keep on side and the daughter of Droopys Addition is fancied to make a bold bid to maintain her 100% record.

Savana Roger (Trap 6) - 16.08 Suffolk Downs

We make a quick switch to Suffolk Downs at 16.08 and bringing solid credentials to the table, SAVANA ROGER (Trap 6) looks worthy of support. Adding to his tally in March, he's found only one too good on all four starts since and in a race lacking depth, he can deservedly add another success to his tally.

Neptune Derby (Trap 3) - 17.27 Sunderland

The final race on Sunderland's card this afternoon comes up at 17.27 and having shaped most promisingly on her most recent start, NEPTUNE DERBY (Trap 3) looks the one to side with. Only an August 22' whelp, she's the least exposed in this field, with potential for better still and looks worthy of siding with to gain a second career success.