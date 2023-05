The first of three selections at Doncaster comes in the A2 contest at 18:28, with KNOCKALTON FLASH (Trap 1) taken to make the most of a good make-up against the rail. The selection made most returned to the red jacket in A3 class on his penultimate outing and last week's run in this grade is easy to excuse on account of two pieces of crowding. Anarchy, on Knockalton Flash's outside, rarely traps well so hopes are high that he can turn very handy on the inside this evening.

Just five line up in the 450m B3 contest at 18:58 and with this shorter run to the first bend over this trip, early zip becomes even more important. On our sectionals, BLANEMORE FITZY (Trap 3) possesses the tools to pace up best of the quintet and not only that, he's in great form, winning twice this spring.

NANA BREDA (Trap 6) has suffered a couple of bumpy rides on her last two starts, but she's the sole-wide seed in the 19:56 contest so a clear run looks firmly on the cards on this occasion. She's a tough nut to crack at this sort of level when getting on the bunny and on our ratings, she holds the aces here.