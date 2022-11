What A Fella (Trap 5) - 13:28 Sheffield

What A Fella (T5) could never get competitive on the back of a moderate break/being forced to check at the second bend when finishing fifth in this grade of A4 on Saturday but that shouldn't detract from what has been a positive start to his career at Sheffield, and he had caught the eye with his power-packed finishing effort when second on his penultimate start. Clearly, he'll need luck-in-running given his tendency to break moderately, but he undoubtedly has an engine and, in the hope he can escape any scrimmaging early doors, we're hopeful he can come home best of all from the three-quarter point to double his career tally.

Ratchies Hen (Trap 3) - 16:23 Newcastle

Ratchies Hen (T3) looks to hold solid claims of getting back on the scoreboard. The balance of her form stands up to the closest scrutiny in this field, not least following a welcome ease in class from the assessor. She can get herself a handy position around bends one and two, and she can assume control down the backstraight to resume winning ways.

Nala Boo (Trap 4) - 20:27 Sunderland

Nala Boo (T4) is fancied to shed the maiden tag at the eighth attempt. Yvonne Bell's youngster had little go right on her most recent outing, not least for one who seemingly needs to be on the speed early to be at her best. Finishing runner-up two starts back in a race that has worked out very well looks the piece of form to judge her on and, with sound claims of turning front rank in this field, we're anticipating a very bold showing.