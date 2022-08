We head to Sheffield this afternoon for our first selection, with BUTTONS BABE (Trap 6) looking to hold sound claims of regaining the winning thread in the 13:13 contest. Runner-up on two of her last three starts, Barrie Draper's bitch looks to hold sound claims of leading out wide and with a solid record in this grade of A4, we're hopeful she can get the job done.

We remain in South Yorkshire for our second pick in the very next race at 13:28 and low-mileage SLIPPY SCOTT (Trap 3) looks to hold sound claims. An easy winner on debut in A7 class late last month, it's feasible to think he can seize an early lead once more and, with further progress in the offing as a November 20' whelp he's fancied to quickly make it 2-2.

We head to Newcastle for our final selection this afternoon with MYLANE NIAMH (Trap 4) fancied to come out on top in this A6 contest at 14:54. Following a short spell on the sidelines, Mylane Niamh has shaped as if ready to strike on each of her last two starts, making encouraging headway from an unpromising position when runner-up in this class eight days ago. Seizing a clear run early may be her biggest obstacle but if doing so, she can deservedly regain the winning thread.