Mustang Sam (Trap 5) - 17.44 Towcester

Towcester play host to an all open-race card this afternoon and MUSTANG SAM (Trap 5) looks to hold solid claims of landing the penultimate contest at 17.44. A facile winner in A1 class 2 starts back, he again emerged with credit when second at this level 7 days ago. Looking particularly well-housed in orange given the make up of this race, he should escape potential scrimmaging inside and come out on top.

Salacres Finesse (Trap 3) - 20.43 Henlow

We head over to Henlow at 20.43 and following a solid display in top-grade company latest, SALACRES FINESSE (Trap 3) gets our vote to resume winning ways. The daughter of Vulturi has largely had recent efforts interrupted by trouble-in-running but it's feasible to think she will be front rank from lid rise over this intermediate 6-bend distance and we're hopeful of a bold front-running bid.

Salacres Blake (Trap 3) - 21.02 Henlow

We remain at Henlow for our final selection at 21.02 with another Peter Harnden inmate SALACRES BLAKE (Trap 3) fancied to come out on top. Unable to figure on his penultimate start at Nottingham, he was quickly back to form when registering a make-all success over C&D latest, impressing on the clock in the process. Boasting an impressive record at Henlow, he's fancied to lead those on his immediate inside and all looks set fair for another big run from the son of Droopys Sydney.