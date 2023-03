Mustang Natalie (Trap 3) - 18.36 Nottingham

Nottingham's evening card is the venue for all three bets, with MUSTANG NATALIE (T3) taken to snap a losing sequence stretching back to the summer in the 18.36 contest. Having climbed as high as A4 class, Mustang Natalie is back in good order again in recent weeks, losing out by two short-heads in a blanket finish last week. This evening's A6 contest looks a slightly weaker affair, if anything, so a repeat of that level may well suffice for Mustang Natalie.

Rowington Ripple (Trap 2) - 19.09 Nottingham

ROWINGTON RIPPLE (T2) is another with a pretty modest strike-rate but on our figures, she clocked a personal best when fourth in a good race for the grade a fortnight ago. She's been off the track since but is well berthed in the blue jacket and takes on a quintet of fully-exposed rivals in the 19.09 contest.

Marlfield Virgil (Trap 6) - 20.12 Nottingham

MARLFIELD VIRGIL's (T6) best form has come over six bends (Open-class performer) but he's still capable of pretty useful form over 500m, sticking to his task when second in A3 company last week. The grader is quick to lend a hand with a single-grade ease in class and in the hope he can keep tabs on his rivals in the 20.12 heat, Marlfield Virgil is fancied to pounce off the final bend.