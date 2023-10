Inca Merlin (Trap 5) - 19.41 Sheffield

Our first selection from the South Yorkshire venue comes up at 19.41, a D2 contest over the 280m trip, and veteran campaigner INCA MERLIN (Trap 5) can emerge victorious. Confirming he still has plenty to offer when successful on his penultimate outing, his latest effort was another solid display. A strong-running sort at this trip, he just needs to escape any scrimmaging inside and if doing so, is fancied to make it career victory number 20 at Owlerton.

Inca Gerry (Trap 6) - 20.27 Sheffield

Having made rapid strides up the graded ladder during the first half of this year INCA GERRY (Trap 6, 20.27), an A1/Open race winner this summer, has been sparsely campaigned in recent months but offered a good deal of promise on just his second start back when third in top-grade company seven days ago. Entitled to be sharpening up all the time, the return to the striped jacket rates a definite plus now eased a peg on the graded ladder and Phil Barlow's charge can trap fast out wide and make a bold front-running bid.

Mustang Layla (Trap 6) - 21.01 Sheffield

The penultimate race on the card at Sheffield comes up at 21.01 and, having been afforded some leniency by the assessor, MUSTANG LAYLA (Trap 6) could well be ready to strike. Runner-up on her most recent outing in A5 -company five days ago, the balance of her form reads well in the context of this and we're hopeful she can end the drought.