MUSTANG GENERAL (Trap 6) - 19:44 Monmore

MUSTANG GENERAL (Trap 6) remains promising and can take the 19:44 race. His tendency to miss the traps is a concern but he was motoring by the finish when second on Monday and clearly has more wins in him near to hand.

VIXONS PRIDE (Trap 5) - 20:21 Monmore

VIXONS PRIDE (Trap 5) can score again in the 20:21 contest. He made all in good style on Monday, clocking a recent best by some way, and could be hard to pass once more if getting on the bunny.

MAGICAL ROCKET (Trap 3) - 21:16 Monmore

MAGICAL ROCKET (Trap 3) makes plenty of appeal in the 21:16 event. He's back in great form, seeing off a subsequent winner last week, and can come out on top again.