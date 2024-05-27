Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mustang Diva can power home

Oxford - 20.26 - Back Mustang Diva (Trap 4)

MUSTANG DIVA (Trap 4, 20.26) holds no secrets from the grader having recently gained veteran status but there's no doubting her ability, scoring with ease in top-grade company over 6 bends last month. Far from disgraced back over the standard 450m trip since, there's a good chance she can lead up this field and with stamina assured, all looks set fair for another bold bid.

Nottingham - 21.11 - Back Avongate Ross (Trap 4)

AVONGATE ROSS (Trap 4) lines up in Nottingham's 21.11 on a losing run stretching back to February and, following a recent down grade hasn't had the rub of the green of late in the face of some fairly stern assignments. However, a top-grade performer at his best, this rates his easiest task for some time and with a clear run, the son of Burgess Bucks can pass this test.

Nottingham - 21.28 - Back Bene N Hot (Trap 2)

The penultimate race on Nottingham's card comes up at 21.28 and having run well on two of her last three starts following a downgrade, BENE N HOT (Trap 2) looks the one to side with. A strong running bitch at the 500m trip, her form reads well in the context of this race and she can confirm recent promise and come out on top.