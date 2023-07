Mustang Layla (Trap 6) - 13.13 Sheffield

MUSTANG LAYLA (Trap 6, 13.13) has largely been in good form post-season in recent months and, having produced her best effort on the clock for some time seven days ago, she could well be ready to strike. Beaten only by a far less-exposed rival on that occasion, her record in this class of A6 (20%) is a solid enough one and she can soon be handy out wide and add to her tally.

Ballinulty Blue (Trap 3) - 16.34 Swindon

BALLINUTLY BLUE (Trap 3, 16.34) recently reached veteran status but has highlighted the fire still burns brightly, running on well for third having encountered a less-than-ideal passage five days ago. Boasting a very good strike rate at the track, his form reads well in the context of this afternoon's race and with a clear run, he can deservedly resume winning ways.

Greenwell Elle (Trap 4) - 18.51 Newcastle

Newcastle play host to the opening heats of the Arc Angel of the North and GREENWELL ELLE (Trap 4) can land heat one at 18.51). A low-mileage July 21' whelp, she was far from disgraced when third on the back of a moderate break over C&D on her latest outing seven days ago. Lining up in a race that doesn't appeal overly strong, she's fancied to soon be handy and more than able of passing this test.