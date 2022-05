Groovy Ella (Trap 1) - 14.19 Sheffield

GROOVY ELLA (Trap 1, 14.19) has still to get the hang of things in the trapping department, again undone by a moderate break/early crowding last week, albeit keeping on to grab third late on. However, she remains open to plenty of improvement as an October 20' whelp, and her draw on the rails inside her far more exposed kennel mate rates a plus. Likely to be led up by a couple drawn wider, she appeals as the type who could take a sizeable step forward granted racing room and with that scenario possible, we're hopeful she has a lead role to play in this field.

Mustang Vega (Trap 3) - 19.51 Nottingham

MUSTANG VEGA (Trap 3, 19.51) arrives on a losing run of seven but following back-to-back victories earlier this year, she has in her defense largely gave her running, keeping on well to finish half a length third in this grade of A4 latest. Her starts have often proved a little hit and miss but she holds sound claims of leading those to her inside on the approach to the opening corner and with sound claims on expected final time, we're hopeful the April 20' whelp can put it all together this evening and deservedly resume winning ways.

Neamstown Lola (Trap 3) - 20.52 Nottingham

NEAMSTOWN LOLA (Trap 3, 20.52) only recently made the switch to Nottingham from Sunderland and, on the downgrade produced her best performance yet when runner-up seven days ago, no match for another class dropper but nicely clear of the remainder nevertheless. The daughter of Droopys Sydney doesn't appear the type who will need an easy lead to be seen at her best around Colwick Park but holds good claims of being front rank from lid rise and in our book is fancied to assume control from halfway and not look back.