Mustang Layla (Trap 6) - 16.04 Sheffield

Today's first smartplay selection comes in Sheffield's 16.04, an A6 contest over the 500m trip and having run well on her latest outing, MUSTANG LAYLA (Trap 6) can build on that and come out on top. It's probable she will have to chase the early-paced Suspicious Minds (Trap 5) early doors but that rival has never been the strongest at the trip and she can turn handy from her draw in stripes and come best out wide to deservedly resume winning ways.

Ballymac Bar (Trap 2) - 17.22 Sheffield

The final race on today's card at Owlerton comes up at 17.22 and low mileage BALLYMAC BAR (Trap 2) looks to hold standout claims. Displaying good early pace, he was reeled in only by a low-mileage improver on his most recent outing six days ago. Lining up in a race lacking depth this evening, he should soon be front rank on the fence and he can have enough in reserve to fend off the challengers, Mister Magnum (Trap 6) looking the forecast play.

Cappaneale Rocky (Trap 1) - 18.59 Nottingham

Nottingham play host to their usual mix of graded and open-race action this evening and arriving at the top of his game, CAPPANEALE ROCKY (Trap 1) looks to hold sound claims of rattling off the five-timer in the Arena Racing Company Sprint Trophy at 18.59. Not always the quickest to break, he makes up for that with a fine burst of acceleration on the approach to the opening corner and with a clear passage, we're hopeful the Perry Barr raider can maintain his 100% record.