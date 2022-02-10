Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mucho Macho Judy has strong claims

Mucho Macho Judy (Trap 2) - 18:51 Sunderland

A slower-starting puppy on her inside and a slouch out of the traps outside her ought to ensure Mucho Macho Judy (T2) gets to the front. The blue scored in A4 company last month, despite breaking slower than usual, and she finds herself eased in class tonight despite three good efforts since. Timeform's unique ratings suggest this race isn't any harder than the one she won.

Noisy Bar (Trap 2) - 19:41 Sunderland

Noisy Bar (T2) will be trailing the field at the first bend, but this track is very friendly towards late-running dogs and the blue packs a potent finish. Her running style usually ensures she goes off at a bigger price than her chance merits, but on our calculations her latest effort was a good two lengths or so better than anything her rivals managed. If she avoids trouble she will go close.

Cleare Here (Trap 2) - 20:27 Sunderland

It could be a good night for the blue jacket at Sunderland as our third selection is Cleare Here (T2). He looks to have a good 'make up', with a pup on his outside and one struggling for a bit of form on his inner. If he keeps tabs on the likely leader Frosty Morning (T6) down the far side he can claw her back in the home straight.