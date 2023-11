Porthall Tandon (Trap 3) - 18.26 Perry Barr

The first of three selections at Perry Barr comes in the opening A7 at 18.26, with PORTHALL TANDON (T3) taken to build on the promise of last week's run. Having displayed plenty of early zip last week, crowding at a crucial part of the race probably cost Porthall Tandon victory given the margins involved. He's hardly prolific and has yet to win a race from the white jacket, but Porthall Tandon has spent most of his career in a better company than A7 Perry Barr and this looks a good opportunity.

Heathmill Barron (Trap 1) - 18.59 Perry Barr

HEATHMILL BARRON (T1) still looks a work-in-progress but he's landed a sprint and a handicap already in his career, showing a willing attitude to see off the scratch runner here last week. The grader surprisingly drops him to A8 company at 18.59 so the follow up looks on the cards.

Moyar Brow (Trap 1) - 19.51 Perry Barr

Local runner MOYAR BROW (T1) took his form to a whole new level at Nottingham this summer, winning in Open company. He's had a bit of time off the track and looked a shade rusty at the top level back at Perry Barr last time but he drops to A1 company at 19.51 and likely to be much fitter this time, he can cash in.