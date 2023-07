Move Over Love (Trap 1) - 15.44 Newcastle

With relatively few miles on the clock for a February 21' whelp, MOVE OVER LOVE (Trap 1, 15.44) used her class edge when successful in A4 company on her latest outing eight days ago, quick to get handy on the rails and soon in command. A one grade rise for a bitch with winning form in A1 company looks more than fair now she's back in good heart and a bold follow-up bid could well be on the cards.

Fairest State (Trap 2) - 19.51 Yarmouth

FAIREST STATE (Trap 2, 19.51) had a progressive card in Ireland and has showed definite signs of ability in her qualifying trials at Yarmouth, not least her penultimate start when making all. Best excused her latest run, she makes her debut in a race lacking a great deal of depth and we're hopeful of a big run on competitive debut.

Unlikely Maddie (Trap 5) - 21.26 Yarmouth

A back-to-back winner in May, UNLIKELY MADDIE (Trap 5, 21.26) has been shaping up better than the bare form figures suggest in recent outings, bumped early and beaten in a fast time for the grade of A6 to boot last time. Encouragingly offered some mercy from the grader, the daughter of Good News is expected to be up with the pace from lid rise in this field and she can maintain the gallop to score back in calmer waters.