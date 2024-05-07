Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Move Madness makes appeal

Suffolk Downs - 17:28 - Back Savana Cosmic (Trap 3)

An easy winner on her first start at Suffolk Downs during early April, Savana Cosmic (T3) quickly dispelled a lesser effort when runner-up here last time, proving notably strong at the finish. She's capable of breaking even better than she did then and the daughter of Burgess Bucks can pass this test.

Suffolk Downs - 17:44 - Back Savana Robbie (Trap 2)

One hound who has made rapid strides up the graded ladder at Suffolk Downs in recent weeks is Savana Robbie (T2) and his progress may not be about to end judged on recent efforts. Hit with a two-grade hike last time, only third-bend crowding prevented him going very close to defying the assessor on that occasion. An October '22 whelp open to further improvement, he holds sound claims on expected final time and, with a degree of luck in running, can take yet another step forward.

Crayford - 20:14 - Back Move Madness (Trap 4)

Move Madness (T4) seemingly finds Crayford's 380-metre trip at the limit of his stamina but this early-paced sort looks to hold sound claims of making a bold bid from the front. A repeat of his 3.58 sectional when successful three starts back should see him lead up this field and, in a race lacking depth, we're willing to side with him to get the job done.