Having graded on at A3 level early this year, it took BABY GAT (Trap 3) a little while to find her feet, but she tasted success twice last month, overcoming an early bump on the latter occasion. Last week's third-place finish in a messy race isn't a run to judge her too harshly on and she's fancied to pick these up from the third bend in the 18:51 contest.

There's a blend of unexposed youngsters and fully-exposed veterans in the A7 contest at 19:26 and it usually pays to go with those in the former bracket in such races. As a September '21 greyhound, ISLA FANTASY (Trap 4) has plenty more to come for her top kennel and, having landed a punt in handicap company last time, she can go in again.

With a couple of slow starters on his inside in the 19:58 contest, MOSSYS BEAUTY (Trap 3) is fancied to lead up on the inside and the last time he did that he made all in A6 company last month. A handicap success has followed from Trap 5, showcasing his versatility regarding run style, and this evening's race doesn't look to be a strong A5 for the track.