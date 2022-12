Goodtime Louise (Trap 3) - 19:12 Romford

Goodtime Louise (T3) can strike again. She's been a big improver of late, stamping her authority early when notching up a second win in three starts on Monday. She's up in grade today but there is more to come.

March On Ivy (Trap 5) - 20:28 Romford

March On Ivy (T5) can get the hat-trick up here. She's come out of season in top form, making all in good style nine days ago, and should be well up to striking in this grade given her two A4-seconds in the summer.

Moss Row Maid (Trap 2) - 21:22 Romford

Moss Row Maid (T2) is back in an A9 and looks poised to pounce. Her last couple of runs in A8s have been hard to crab and she was an emphatic winner on her last go in this grade five weeks ago.