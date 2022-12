There's pace across the track in the 18:26 contest but the make-up of the race looks ideal for MYAHS MAGIC (Trap 6) as the sole wide seed. Back-to-back wins in this A2 class last month confirm she's more than capable of winning at this level and having raced from the orange jacket the last twice, the return to the widest box will be in her favour.

Ex-Sheffield inmate TWICE LUCKY (Trap 5) was good enough to win in Open company over four and six bends at that venue and having been set a stiff task in an inter-track event last time, this is a welcome drop in grade. The galloping 500m track is right up her street and from a ratings perspective with us, her claims are fairly obvious in the 18:59.

It's been rather stop-start for MASONMONKEYMAC (Trap 3) since the summer, but she should be at peak fitness now and last week's keeping-on second (also got crowded late) from an unpromising position suggests she's back in top form. If that is the case, she's well-in at this A6 level so is well worth supporting in the 20:06.