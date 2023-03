Successful on his second outing following his arrival on these shores, TORNAROY TROUBLE (Trap 4, 15:44 Sheffield) has knocked on the door on three of his last four starts, again going down narrowly on the back of an uncharacteristic slow break on his penultimate run. With his most recent outing best overlooked (bumped run up) he lines up here holding strong claims on form and with a clear passage, we're hopeful he can deservedly resume winning ways.

Having posted her best effort yet on the clock without being seen to best effect latest, LIBBYS PROMISE (Trap 3, 17:22 Sheffield) could well be ready to take a further step forward and open her account. Very green initially, Joy Andrews' bitch has showed enough to think a basement grade contest is within her grasp, not least when twice filling the runners-up spot in this class in January. A marginal improver on the sectional clock latest, this is a race distinctly lacking depth and the June 21' whelp really ought to be making an impact.

A bitch operating at the top of her game at present, KILBARRY MEADOWS (Trap 2, 21:11 Nottingham) built on previous promise over the intermediate trip when making all over C&D seven days ago. Drawn outside one lacking course knowledge rates a plus for this early-paced sort and in this groove, she could well prove tough to peg back in the Arc 480m Trophy.