CANYA BALE (Trap 6) - 16:08 Hove

CANYA BALE has posted some distinctly mixed efforts in recent months yet, following a drop into this basement grade of A11, she's offered much more brighter signs in recent starts, breaking swiftly and reeled in only by a low-mileage youngster for the latest of them seven days ago. Operating as the sole wide seed looks a distinct advantage for the early-paced daughter of Magical Bale in a race otherwise lacking in quick away types and, with a clear run looking distinctly possible, she could well be ready to resume winning ways.

SLANEYSIDE AMBER (Trap 1) - 16:48 Hove

SLANEYSIDE AMBER hasn't found the winning habit all that easy to come by in recent months but, when allowed racing room, there's no doubting her ability, as she proved when chasing home a subsequent open-race winner in this class of A3 11 days ago. Already a multiple scorer when operating in the red jacket, her claims may well lie in escaping potential scrimmaging around bends 1 and 2, but if doing so, she can confirm the promise of recent efforts and emerge victorious.

MONRAUD KING (Trap 3) - 21:26 Yarmouth

We head over to Yarmouth for our final selection this evening and hopefully MONRAUD KING can make the wait worthwhile. Twice a runner-up from fairly unpromising positions in recent weeks, there's a good chance he can lead on the approach to the opening corner in a race lacking depth and, with form at a higher level to call upon, all looks set fair for a bold showing.