Perry Barr - 16:54 - Back Deacon Blitz (Trap 1)

Deacon Blitz (T1) will require luck-in-running given her style but she gets our vote to come out on top. Finishing off strongly from a most unpromising position behind a much-improved sort last time, she finds herself in a race distinctly lacking depth and provided she gets the break from the three-quarter point all looks set fair for a big run.

Doncaster - 18:47 - Back Epic Jet (Trap 2)

Epic Jet (T2) lines up on a losing run of eight but she has posted several encouraging efforts of late and found only a resurgent sort too strong on his latest outing in January. A strong-running sort at the 483-metre trip, Epic Jet boasts a good record when operating in the blue jacket and with a clear run can deservedly resume winning ways.

Doncaster - 21:03 - Back Moneyhere Lad (Trap 5)

Having dispelled a couple of lesser efforts when runner-up over the 275-metre trip last time, Moneyhere Lad (T5) looks to hold solid claims of regaining the winning thread. Boasting a good record in this class of D3, he's capable of breaking better than he did on his most recent outing and, with a slick exit from the boxes, he ought to prove tough to contain.