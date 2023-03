Eskes Minnie (Trap 6) - 13:44 Sheffield

Eskes Minnie (T6) looks to hold solid claims of making all. Admittedly the 500-metre trip is very much at the limit of her stamina but she was beaten in a much stronger race than this last time and, with her previous form reading very well in the context of this, it could well be the day she gets off the mark over four bends.

Goulane Willow (Trap 3) - 16:04 Sunderland

Goulane Willow (T3) arrives a maiden on the back of eight career starts but she's gone close on several occasions and gets the nod to deservedly open her account. An April '21 whelp, she boasts smashing early pace for one operating in the basement grades and if getting a loose once more on the front end could well prove tough to dislodge.

Moanteen Mikey (Trap 6) - 20:12 Newcastle

Moanteen Mikey (T6) gets our vote to book his place in next week's final of the Arc Northern Flat. Unable to justify short odds on the back of a very moderate break, this early-paced sort did well to qualify with that in mind when third in his opening-round heat last week. Looking well-housed as the sole wide seed, he's not the type to leave his trapping boots at home for long and he can boss matters from the striped jacket.