MISTER HAPPY (Trap 6) is worth supporting in the 18:36 contest. An emphatic winner in A4-company last month, he's not had much luck when it's mattered of late and the feeling is he can pick up one of these when it all falls right. Tonight's race doesn't look too strong and he could reward backers.

BOBBLY WOBBLY (Trap 3) can resume winning ways in the 19:09 sprint. He'd been in cracking form at Nottingham before contesting a hot open at Perry Barr last week and could be hard to catch with his sights lowered this evening.

WILLOW TREE (Trap 4) ticks plenty of boxes in the 21:16 finale. She didn't get a clear run when sent off favourite again last week and shouldn't be long in winning again, with tonight's contest looking weaker.