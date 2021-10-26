Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Miss can land a Unique win at Sheffield

Eton Rifles (Trap 4) - 19:41 Sheffield

Eton Rifles (Trap 4) can get back to winning ways dropped in grade in the 19:41 contest. He's not been seen to best effect on his last couple of starts and saw off a useful field on his only other go in an A3 a month ago. A big run seems on the cards with luck.

Easy George (Trap 4) - 20:12 Sheffield

Easy George (Trap 4) looks the bet in the 20:12 sprint. He'd been ticking along nicely with two wins this month before meeting early trouble in a stronger race last week. With a clear run he can get back on the up with another victory.

Miss Unique (Trap 3) - 21:01 Sheffield

Miss Unique (Trap 3) is hard to get away from in the 21:01 heat. She's made a tidy start, filling the runners-up spot again in a handicap last week when showing plenty of dash for a long way, and a first win looks a formality.