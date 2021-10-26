To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Miss can land a Unique win at Sheffield

  • Timeform
  • 2:00 min read
Sheffield dogs
Today's Greyhound SmartPlays come from Sheffield

Timeform bring you three must-have bets at Sheffield on Tuesday...

"She's made a tidy start, filling the runners-up spot again in a handicap last week when showing plenty of dash for a long way, and a first win looks a formality.

Back Miss Unique (Trap 3) - 21:01 Sheffield

Eton Rifles (Trap 4) - 19:41 Sheffield

Eton Rifles (Trap 4) can get back to winning ways dropped in grade in the 19:41 contest. He's not been seen to best effect on his last couple of starts and saw off a useful field on his only other go in an A3 a month ago. A big run seems on the cards with luck.

Easy George (Trap 4) - 20:12 Sheffield

Easy George (Trap 4) looks the bet in the 20:12 sprint. He'd been ticking along nicely with two wins this month before meeting early trouble in a stronger race last week. With a clear run he can get back on the up with another victory.

Miss Unique (Trap 3) - 21:01 Sheffield

Miss Unique (Trap 3) is hard to get away from in the 21:01 heat. She's made a tidy start, filling the runners-up spot again in a handicap last week when showing plenty of dash for a long way, and a first win looks a formality.

Sheffield 26th Oct (A3 500m)

Tuesday 26 October, 7.41pm

1. Burgess Beaming
2. Sharpys Jimmy
3. Clockwork Doll
4. Eton Rifles
5. Rathmeehan Rollo
6. Droopys Cartier
Sheffield 26th Oct (D1 280m)

Tuesday 26 October, 8.12pm

1. Sandwood Jet
2. Easy Scooby
3. Geelo Saffron
4. Easy George
5. Stay Little
6. Sweet Black
Sheffield 26th Oct (A8 500M)

Tuesday 26 October, 9.01pm

1. Sharpys Blizzard
2. Glenvale Mavis
3. Miss Unique
4. Leagues Apart
5. Peekaboo Amelia
6. Black Sparkle
