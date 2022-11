Minnie Bullet (Trap 4) - 13.57 Towcester

Towcester play host to the opening rounds of the Bet365 Puppy Oaks this afternoon and hopefully MINNIE BULLET (Trap 4) can get us off to a flyer at 13.57. A steadily progressive sort for the Mark Wallis kennel, she went agonisingly close to adding to her tally in a Trial Stake last week, rattling home off the last bend to go down by a short head. Lacking a yard of early pace, she often needs a degree of luck-in-running but makes up for it with a potent finishing kick and with sound claims on the clock, she can bide her time early doors and come home best to book her place in next week's second round.

Ballymac Mags (Trap 2) - 15.48 Towcester

Our second selection comes in heat seven at 15.48 and in what could well develop into a match, BALLYMAC MAGS (Trap 2) gets our vote to get it right at the boxes and come out on top. Most progressive at home track Swindon, she again impressed when posting a slick 29.42 in a C&D workout five days ago and a repeat of her 4.15 sectional could well see her make every post a winning one. Bubbly Bluebelle (Trap 1) boasting an impressive, low-mileage Irish C.V rates the chief threat.

Blue Tick Olivia (Trap 5) - 21.12 Central Park

Central Park's 21.12 features our final smartplay this evening with BLUE TICK OLIVIA (Trap 5) who boasts solid recent form credentials, fancied to come out on top. A facile winner in this class of A2 three starts back, she's fared creditably in hitting the frame both starts since, third behind one that has become somewhat prolific of late. Operating as the sole wide seed rates another plus this evening and with a clear run the daughter of Droopys Buick is fancied to come out on top.