WHITEWOOD LENNY (Trap 6) - 18:28 Romford

Boasting a very solid CV over in Ireland, WHITEWOOD LENNY has been quick to not only make his mark but improve further for his switch to these shores, his early-paced style perfectly suited to the demands of Romford. He made it three wins from his opening four starts last week, posting a smashing 23.66 in the process. A son of the flying Pestana, the sectionals suggest he's the likely leader again this evening and he can continue his tremendous run.

HOPES SHARKIE (Trap 2) - 21:12 Romford

The likeable HOPES SHARKIE holds sound claims of enhancing his already impressive Romford record. Successful on his penultimate start, he lost little caste in defeat behind one firmly on a roll last-time-out. A consistent starter overall, he's expected to be front rank from lid rise and he ought to prove tough to peg back.

MINNIE BULLET (Trap 1) - 21:42 Romford

Despite not being at her best at Towcester, MINNIE BULLET gets our vote to bounce back returned to this track/trip. A versatile bitch, the fact she's drawn inside a host prone to missing the break is an obvious plus and mark Wallis' bitch can add another victory to her tally at the Essex venue.