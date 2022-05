Groovy Nancy (Trap 1) - 13:44 Sheffield

Groovy Nancy (T1) is still a maiden after four starts at Sheffield, but her career is very much in its infancy and Jordon Moore's October '20 whelp highlighted she's ready to strike when runner-up in A6 class nine days ago, only overhauled by a stronger stayer having been led up early. Operating on the rails this afternoon could prove beneficial, not least with a host of middle runners to her outer, and, with further progress likely, she can play a leading role.

Buttons Babe - 13:59 Sheffield

Buttons Babe (T6) arrives on a losing run of seven but may well be ready to strike. The daughter of Laughill Blake has merely been ticking over of late but the balance of her form reads well in the context of this afternoon's race and, with one of her better breaks, it would come as no surprise to see an upturn from Barrie Draper's runner.

Matts Mink (Trap 3) - 19:58 Sunderland

This is a good-quality A1 affair but it could pay to side with prolific scorer Matts Mink (T3). He has a record of 6-7 when operating from the white jacket and he ran well from an unpromising position when second on the comeback trail over C&D recently. With one of his better breaks, he should prove difficult for the opposition to handle.