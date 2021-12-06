To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mindhowyougo to make all

Greyhound racing
Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday.

Expensive Taste (Trap 4) - 15:09 Sheffield

Following a spell on the sidelines, Expensive Taste (T4) did well to regain the winning thread on her first competitive start back last month, and she wasn't seen to anything like best effect in a stronger affair last time as she was crowded at the first bend in a race won in a fast time for the grade. This contest looks decidedly weaker and we're hopeful Lisa Stephenson's charge can have matters in hand from the first bend.

Aayamza Duchess (Trap 6) - 16:43 Sheffield

Aayamza Duchess (T6) is fancied to end a losing run of four races and capitalise on the drop in grade. After making virtually all in this grade early last month, she's remained in form and was runner-up in handicap company last time. Given the make-up of this race, her draw in the striped jacket looks potentially useful and she can turn handy and assert off the second bend.

Mindhowyougo (Trap 2) - 19:51 Nottingham

Mindhowyougo (T2) is fancied to land heat two of the National Sprint at Nottingham. A finalist in the Arc Classic last month, he blew the cobwebs away with a very slick sprint trial at Newcastle six days ago. A reliable trapper with previous course knowledge, he's fancied to lead on the inside and make all.

Nottingham 6th Dec (OR 305m)

Monday 6 December, 7.51pm

1. Pandarama
2. Mindhowyougo
3. Work From Home
4. Dame Gladys
5. Coolavanny Galiv
6. Dingys Glory
