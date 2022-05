TOMMYS WINKY (Trap 5) - 18:48 Henlow

TOMMYS WINKY (Trap 5) is worth another chance in the 18:48 contest. The money was down when he didn't get a clear run last week and the suspicion remains that he retains all the ability that saw him make hay at Monmore. A better showing looks forthcoming tonight.

MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 5) - 20:23 Henlow

MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 5) makes plenty of appeal in the 20:23 race. She's won twice in recent weeks and again finished strongly when just failing seven days ago. A repeat should see her home and hosed.

OLDCASTLE PEARL (Trap 4) - 20:43 Henlow

OLDCASTLE PEARL (Trap 4) can make a successful return to Henlow in the 20:43 event. An A6/A7 winner at the track, she never got going in sprints at Towcester but has been back in good order in trials at this venue.