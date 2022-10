Coolavanny Aunty (Trap 4) - 18:51 Sheffield

Sheffield plays host to the opening heats of the Gain Nutrition 3 Steps To Victory and the classy Coolavanny Aunty (T4) can hopefully kick off her campaign with success in heat one. An incredibly versatile tracker, the Newcastle raider has been in rude health over both four and six bends around Owlerton of late, and, in a race seemingly lacking a whole lot of early pace, we're expecting Angela Harrison's charge to be front rank from lid rise and prove too strong for this evening's rivals. Maximum Security (T1) looks the one for the forecast.

Lightfoot Krafth (Trap 4) - 20:12 Sheffield

Doncaster raider Lightfoot Krafth (T4) makes plenty of appeal in heat six on the back of a slick C&D trial seven days ago. Absent from competitive action since late August, it's hard to detract from his solid Sheffield record, including over this 480-metre trip. With a repeat of his latest 3.09 sectional, he could well prove tough to reel in off the front end.

Kelseys Millie (Trap 4) - 21:16 Sheffield

Kelseys Millie (T4) was faced with a much sterner assignment last time and gets the nod to come out on top A5 over the standard 500-metre trip. Largely consistent in A4 company last month, her last foray into this class resulted in success and, provided she can avoid scrimmaging around the opening bends, all looks set fair for a big run.