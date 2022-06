Milan Sam (Trap 2) - 14.52 Hove

We head to Hove for our first pick this afternoon a low-grade sprint contest over 285-metres and MILAN SAM (Trap 2, 14.52) can hopefully prove a class apart. Higher class than his rivals over the standard 4-bend trip, he's knocked firmly on the door over this C&D of late, again finding only one too good having been crowded at halfway 11 days ago. Navigating a clear passage around Rahina Nippy (Trap 1) may be his biggest obstacle this afternoon but if doing so, he's fancied to get the job done.

Ballymac Tido (Trap 6) - 18.59 Newcastle

We head to Newcastle for our second smartplay selection at 18.59 a top-grade contest over the standard 480-metre trip and low-mileage BALLYMAC TIDO (Trap 6) is fancied to open his account on these shores. He's showed loads of ability in his qualifying trials and ran well when runner-up in open company at Doncaster in May. He's fancied to lead up Classy Ruler (Trap 5) on the approach to the opening corner and a repeat of his 28.66 trial from last month, should be more than enough to account for this evening's rivals.

Swift Vini (Trap 1) - 19.41 Sheffield

Sheffield's 19.41 features our final selection and the solid option in our book comes in the shape of SWIFT VINI (Trap 1). A comfortable winner in this grade 4 starts back, she's acquitted herself with plenty of credit all 3 starts since, runner-up behind a low-mileage improver latest. Surprisingly eased in class on the back of that, she promises to turn handy at the very least on the rails and the daughter of Rio Quattro can capitalize and deservedly add another victory to her tally.