Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Midas has too many gears for rivals

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the greyhound action at Kinsley

Timeform highlight the best three greyhound bets at Kinsley on Sunday.

Kinsley - 19:47 - Back Clagnagh Queen (Trap 6)

Clagnagh Queen (T6) is hard to get away from in this sprint. She ran well behind a class-dropper last week and has a huge chance on that form.

Kinsley - 20:23 - Back A Bad Winter (Trap 1)

A Bad Winter (T1) has a great chance down in class here. He saw off Pukka Poppy in good style on his last go in this grade three weeks ago and ran creditably in an A3 last time.

Kinsley - 21:01 - Back Midas Gears (Trap 6)

Midas Gears (T6) could be hard to peg back in this event. He was overhauled only late on by an old rival on Monday and deserves another win while he's in this mood.

Kinsley 31st Mar (A5 462m)

Sunday 31 March, 9.01pm

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

