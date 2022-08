Farneys Mickey (Trap 4) - 18.59 Yarmouth

There doesn't appear to be a lot of early pace on show in the 18.59 A3 contest at Yarmouth but FARNEYS MICKEY (T4) managed to lead up when impressive in A4 company last week. A single-grade rise seems very fair given that was a career-best effort on our figures so the follow up looks on the cards.

Overnight Hit (Trap 6) - 19.34 Yarmouth

An A1 winner this summer, OVENIGHT HIT (T6) has been in a bit of a lull by his high standards but he always goes right out of the boxes and the make-up of the 19.34 A2 race could result in a very smooth passage out wide. If that proves to be the case, Overnight Hit certainly has the tools to win a race of this nature.

Moors Asha (Trap 2) - 20.06 Yarmouth

Despite being a March 18 bitch, MOORS ASHA (T2) remains capable of very smart form at Yarmouth, power packed at the finish when winning in A1 company last month. She rarely starts well but is seriously strong off the second bend and with just four rivals against her in the 20.06 race, a clear passage becomes easier.